Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

This First Aid Beauty Flash Sale Saves You 50% on Select Skin Care Right Now

Love First Aid Beauty products but not the regular prices? Here's your chance to stock up and save money too.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Treatment pads and a pore mask in red, white and gray bottles on a pink background
First Aid Beauty

It's not every day that First Aid Beauty has a sale like this one where you can get a 50% discount on skin care products. What makes First Aid Beauty such a great brand is that it works for all skin types and is fragrance-free. And now through Wednesday, Aug. 31, you can get 50% off select products with no code needed during its Fab flash sale.

See at First Aid Beauty

Because there's no discount code required, all you have to do is shop for the skin care products you want. However, there are a few items that aren't included in this offer. For example, you won't find one of my favorite products, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair cream on sale. But you still will find quite a few skin care items that are essential for healthier skin.

What I suggest for anyone new to First Aid Beauty is to start with simple items. Of the 16 products on sale, I'd recommend the Ultra Repair oatmeal mask for $12. Why? When you use oatmeal, it acts as an anti-inflammatory that soothes dry and sensitive skin. Plus, it has moisturizing properties. The other product you should try is the deep cleanser with red clay that's also $12. Even though it's just a cleanser, it won't dry your skin out. And if you need a serum to layer under the rest of your skin care, get this Ultra Repair hydrating serum for $19.

If this 50% sale doesn't speak to you, you can check out this offer on value kits where you have a wider selection of products.

Read more: 6 Common Skin Care Mistakes You're Probably Making

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.