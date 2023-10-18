Stuff This Dual USB-C Power Adapter Into Your Bag for Just $10

Most smaller devices, including the latest generation of iPhones, charge via USB-C. So it's a good idea to keep a few extra chargers on hand. This AmazonBasics dual power adapter lets charge two devices simultaneously, and while it typically lists for $25, right now you can snag it for just $10 at Woot -- a 60% discount. This deal is available through Oct. 31, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This AmazonBasics power adapter is equipped with two 18-watt USB-C charging ports for 36 watts of total charging power. That makes it great for smaller devices like phones and tablets, though not laptops and two-in-ones. Plus, it has built-in protections against over-heating, power surges and short circuits to help prevent damage to your devices. And the plug folds up so you can toss it in your bag and take it on the go.

