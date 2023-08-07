Students and Teachers Can Score Extra Savings on Samsung's Latest Phones and More

We're just a few weeks away from the start of the fall semester. And if you're looking to upgrade your phone, tablet or smartwatch before you head back to campus this year, then we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Samsung's latest generation of Z series foldable phones, as well as the new Tab S9 tablet and Galaxy Watch 6, will hit shelves next week, and there are some exclusive offers for students that can help you snag one for less, or even get your hands on one for free.

Samsung already has some great preorder offers available that can save you up to $1,000 on its latest devices when you trade-in an eligible phone, tablet or smartwatch. However, students and teachers will also get an instant discount of up to 15% off. And these extra savings mean you can potentially get your hands on one of these new devices for free. For instance, the new Z Flip 5 lists for $1,000, and you can save up to $900 when you trade in an eligible device, with the latest high-end phones from Apple or Samsung netting you the biggest discount. But students and teaches will also get another $100 off instantly, which drops the price down to $0.

There's also the larger Z Fold 5, which lists for $1,800, and is up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. And with the instant $270 education discount, the price drops down to just $530. It's not totally free, but it's an impressive price for one of the most advanced phones on the market right now. Both phones also come with a free storage upgrade, which means you'll get the 512GB model for the same price as the basic 256GB model.

Students and teachers can also save $45 on the new Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch, or 15% on the new Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, which starts at $800. To take advantage of these education discounts, you'll need to have or create a Samsung account, and then sign up with an eligible email.

And you can check out our roundups of all the best preorder offers on the Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 series for even more bargains and savings.