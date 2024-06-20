Stress Less and Get Up to 53% Off NordPass Password Manager Today

Everyone needs to use strong and unique passwords in order to protect their online security and privacy. But let's face it -- we all have a lot of accounts these days, and creating and remembering those passwords can be challenging. And with more aspects of our lives going digital, the number of online services we use every day is going to continue to increase. That's why using a password manager is the way to go, and one of the best out there is now available at a steep discount. Right now NordPass Personal Premium plans are up to 53% off directly at NordPass.

A NordPass Personal Premium subscription includes the ability to automatically save and fill out your usernames and passwords, while also securely saving your credit cards and notes, as well. NordPass will also detect weak and reused passwords so that you can create new, more secure ones, and it'll even scan the web for data breaches so you're always informed. An individual plan will cost you $1.49 a month or $35.76 for the first two years, which is 50% off. A family plan costs $2.79 a month or $66.96 for two years, or 53% off. It lets you add up to six users to that account, so you and your family or roommates can stay safe.

Other NordPass features include the ability to attach files to items for safekeeping, as well as the capability to stay logged in when switching. You'll also benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can take NordPass Personal Premium for a spin and see how it fits your needs.

Having all of your accounts use the same, insecure password is a recipe for disaster. If you can remember your password, it probably isn't strong enough. Let NordPass remember new and stronger passwords for you instead.

If you're looking for more online security tools, we've got a list of the best password managers and best VPNs, so you can browse the web with more peace of mind.