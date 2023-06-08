Stream Peacock Premium for a Whole Year for Just $20 With This Coupon

There are a dozen different streaming services to choose from and the monthly costs can soon add up even if you only subscribe to a handful of them. It's a good idea to take advantage of any savings when you can to keep your streaming costs down, and right now, you can take 60% off the cost of your first year of Peacock Premium. All you have to do to score the savings is use code SUMMEROFPEACOCK during checkout, saving you $30 and dropping the equivalent monthly cost down to $1.67. The promotion ends June 12, so you don't have long left to get in on it.

It's important to note that, while Peacock offers two different membership plans, this offer is designed for the standard Peacock Premium subscription, which does include some ads. You can use the code when choosing the ad-free Premium Plus membership, though you'll save the same $30 flat amount rather than getting a 60% overall saving. Either way, you'll get access to the entire library of shows, films and Peacock originals, as well as select live sports. You can also watch any current NBC and Bravo shows, and you'll get access to over 50 always-on channels.

