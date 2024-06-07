X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Stream Max for Free for 1 Week and Watch Dune: Part 2, House of the Dragon and More

If you're looking to test drive the service, this deal could be what you're looking for.

Kourtnee Jackson Senior Editor
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Expertise Cord-cutting | TV and music streaming services | Netflix | Disney Plus | Max | Anime | Interviews | Entertainment Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
See full bio
Kourtnee Jackson
tom glynn carney sits on iron throne in house of the dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

With House of the Dragon season 2 keen to set fire to TV screens on June 16, a summer binge session may be in order. Max is offering a short-term freebie this month after implementing a new price increase on its ad-free plans this week, making it an opportune time to catch up on popular titles or watch live sports. 

Sign up for Max

From June 6 to June 23, new customers can get a one-week free trial of the streaming service. After the seven-day period is up, subscribers will be billed at the regular monthly or annual rate. Max costs $10 per month or $100 a year for ad-based version, while its premium ad-free plans are priced at $17 a month ($170/year) and $21 monthly ($210 annually) if you want 4K content. 

Max houses original content and titles from HBO, Warner Bros., Food Network, DC, TLC and more. You can watch shows and movies such as The Iron Claw, Hacks, Dune: Part Two, My Adventures with Superman and True Detective: Night Country. You can also stream live sports via the B/R sports tier, which is currently included with all subscriptions at no extra charge. Watch sporting events that air on TNT, TBS or truTV for cycling, baseball and more.

Be sure to keep up with our additional coverage on streaming service deals and what to stream in June