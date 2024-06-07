Stream Max for Free for 1 Week and Watch Dune: Part 2, House of the Dragon and More

With House of the Dragon season 2 keen to set fire to TV screens on June 16, a summer binge session may be in order. Max is offering a short-term freebie this month after implementing a new price increase on its ad-free plans this week, making it an opportune time to catch up on popular titles or watch live sports.

From June 6 to June 23, new customers can get a one-week free trial of the streaming service. After the seven-day period is up, subscribers will be billed at the regular monthly or annual rate. Max costs $10 per month or $100 a year for ad-based version, while its premium ad-free plans are priced at $17 a month ($170/year) and $21 monthly ($210 annually) if you want 4K content.

Max houses original content and titles from HBO, Warner Bros., Food Network, DC, TLC and more. You can watch shows and movies such as The Iron Claw, Hacks, Dune: Part Two, My Adventures with Superman and True Detective: Night Country. You can also stream live sports via the B/R sports tier, which is currently included with all subscriptions at no extra charge. Watch sporting events that air on TNT, TBS or truTV for cycling, baseball and more.

