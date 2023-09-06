Stream Disney Plus for 3 Months for Just $6 With This Limited-Time Offer

Disney Plus is one of our favorite streaming services of 2023, and is home to all kinds of popular franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars. And if you're you're looking to get signed up, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, you can get your first three months of a Disney Plus Basic-tier subscription for just $2 per month, which saves you $6 per month compared to the usual price.

The offer is open to both new and returning Disney Plus subscribers, but it's only available through Sept. 20, so be sure to get signed up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. The Basic-tier Disney Plus subscription gives you access to the entire library of popular shows and movies, and allows you to watch on multiple devices at a time. But it's important to note that a Basic membership still includes ads. After the three months are up, your subscription will automatically revert to the usual $8 per month price, and you can cancel at any time.

