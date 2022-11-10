Stop Porch Pirates This Black Friday Season With $200 Off Eufy's SmartDrop Package Drop Box

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Major Black Friday sales are just around the corner which means the amount of stuff you order online is likely to ramp up in the coming weeks. Odds are you're not always home to receive packages and now is peak porch pirate season, so you may be nervous about leaving potentially important or expensive packages sitting in plain sight outside your house. Those fears can be put to rest with Eufy's SmartDrop smart delivery package drop box, which is , a 50% discount. You'll need to clip the on-page coupon to nab the $200 discount.

Add some peace of mind to your porch with Eufy's SmartDrop box, so people can't steal your deliveries before you get home. Right now, you can save 50% when you buy it. You're receiving price alerts for Eufy SmartDrop smart delivery package drop box

The way this works is simple. You set it up where you receive your deliveries, like on your porch, and then couriers can deliver packages into the SmartDrop. It works with all delivery companies, and as the delivery person approaches SmartDrop will guide them to help make sure the delivery is made inside of the unit. You'll get a notification on your phone in real time with each delivery so you can see it live or go back and look at the footage afterward.

Regardless of whether you work from an office and don't want daily deliveries sitting on your porch or you travel a lot and are gone for days at a time, this is a great option to have -- especially with the volume of deliveries set to increase massively at this time of year. This is the lowest price we've seen for the SmartDrop yet, so be sure to grab one and save 50% today.