Stop Indoor Pests With $10 Off Katchy Insect Traps

Are you having problems with pests buzzing around your home or office? You no longer have to rely on the unsightly insect traps of the past. Upgrade today and take $10 off modern to keep mosquitos, gnats, fruit flies and other critters at bay, bringing the price to a reasonable $35.

Follow the link below and select which Katchy trap you would like, then click Add to Cart: The on-page coupon for $10 off will automatically be applied at checkout. Just double-check that your total (pre-tax) is $35 to know your savings have been applied.

Katchy's attractive insect traps catch more than the eye. Their thoughtful design lets you avoid frustrating and potentially harmful pest-control methods, like glue strips, poison and loud, sizzling zappers. And if you have pets or small children, you'll be glad to have something both quiet and clean for your home. (Scrubbing a fly strip's glue out of the fur of a curious cat was enough to cure me of ever wanting to use that method again.)

Using Katchy's traps is far easier than other insect-suppressing methods, too. Just set next to fruit, plants, trash bins or other high-risk indoor locations to catch bugs before they become a menace. A strong UV light attracts and lures flying insects toward the light, then they get sucked into the Katchy with air flow from quiet fans and attach to the sticky glue boards inside.

The glue pads are peel-and-place and only need to be changed once a month, so maintenance is simple. Four glue boards are included with purchase, and are available for $13 once you run out.