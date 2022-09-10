iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Stop Indoor Pests With $10 Off Katchy Insect Traps

Take back your home or office space from pests like mosquitos, moths, fruit flies and more.
2 min read
A Katchy Indoor Insect Trap with UV light and fan is displayed against a yellow background.
Katchy/CNET

Are you having problems with pests buzzing around your home or office? You no longer have to rely on the unsightly insect traps of the past. Upgrade today and take $10 off modern Katchy pest control traps to keep mosquitos, gnats, fruit flies and other critters at bay, bringing the price to a reasonable $35. 

Follow the link below and select which Katchy trap you would like, then click Add to Cart: The on-page coupon for $10 off will automatically be applied at checkout. Just double-check that your total (pre-tax) is $35 to know your savings have been applied. 

See at Amazon

Katchy's attractive insect traps catch more than the eye. Their thoughtful design lets you avoid frustrating and potentially harmful pest-control methods, like glue strips, poison and loud, sizzling zappers. And if you have pets or small children, you'll be glad to have something both quiet and clean for your home. (Scrubbing a fly strip's glue out of the fur of a curious cat was enough to cure me of ever wanting to use that method again.) 

Using Katchy's traps is far easier than other insect-suppressing methods, too. Just set next to fruit, plants, trash bins or other high-risk indoor locations to catch bugs before they become a menace. A strong UV light attracts and lures flying insects toward the light, then they get sucked into the Katchy with air flow from quiet fans and attach to the sticky glue boards inside. 

The glue pads are peel-and-place and only need to be changed once a month, so maintenance is simple. Four glue boards are included with purchase, and eight-pack refills are available for $13 once you run out. 

