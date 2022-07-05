Stock Up on Back to School Essentials With Best Buy's Latest Sale

While it may feel like summer has just begun, it's time for many new grads to start getting ready to head off to college. That means meeting roommates, planning your class schedule and, of course, grabbing all the gear you need for campus life. The cost of all the new tech you may need for school can add up pretty quickly, and if you're looking for some great bargains to help you save some cash, you'll want to check out Best Buy's massive back to school sale. Now through July 10, Best Buy is offering some big discounts on tons of laptops, TVs, small appliances, headphones, fitness gear and just about anything else an incoming college freshman might need.

It doesn't matter what you're studying or where, almost every college student out there needs a dependable laptop. Fortunately, you can find tons of different models, including some of our favorite college laptops for 2022, on sale for hundreds off. The Lenovo Yoga 7i was our favorite all-purpose Windows laptop, and right now you can , dropping the price down to $1,000. Our you can pick up the , one of our overall favorite laptops for this year, on sale for $900, $350 off the usual price.

You'll find more than just laptops on sale, too. When you're living in a dorm room, it's never a bad idea to have a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones on hand. And right now you can pick up a pair of , one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds on the market right now, for $130, $20 off the usual price -- though only the ocean blue color variant. And what dorm is complete without a mini fridge? This features a stunning retro design, 3.1-cubic feet of storage space and is $40 off right now, dropping the price down to just $180. You'll plenty of other back to school essentials on sale too, including , , and more.