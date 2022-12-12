Stock Up On Anker Charging Gear While It's Up to 50% Off

Considering that your phone also contains your calendar, email, cloud storage, GPS and much more, getting caught with a dead battery can throw a serious wrench in your daily routine. That means it's worth investing in some handy charging accessories to make sure you're always juiced up and ready for the day. That's why Amazon's current sale offering up to 50% off Anker charging accessories is well-timed. Pick up cables, battery packs, power strips and even some solar power stations from one of our favorite mobile accessory vendors while they're available at a discount. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will be available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's never a bad idea to have a few extra charging cables on hand, and right now you can stock up while they're on sale. Apple users can snag this for $20, $12 off the usual price, while Android users can grab for $13, saving you $7.

Of course, you don't always have access to an outlet while you're out and about, so it's also a good idea to have a portable battery pack. This slim has a 5,000mAh capacity, a foldable kickstand and a built-in magnet to hold your phone in place. Right now you can pick it up for $42, which saves you $28.

And if you're heading off the grid and want to make sure you've got a way to charge up your phone, lights, or any other devices or small appliances, you may want to snag one of these portable power stations while they're on sale. The Anker 555 PowerHouse has a substantial 1024Wh capacity, which is enough to recharge your phone over 60 times, your laptop over a dozen times or power a portable fridge for up to 17 hours. You can pick up just the , which can be recharged via standard AC outlet, for $750, which is $250 off the usual price. Or you can for truly off-grid power for $1,200, which saves you $400.