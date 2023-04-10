Grab Some Spare Charging Gear With up to 44% Off Anker Accessories at Amazon

Considering that your phone also contains your calendar, email, cloud storage, GPS and much more, getting caught with a dead battery can throw a serious wrench in your daily routine. That means it's worth investing in some handy charging accessories to make sure you're always juiced up and ready for the day. And right now, you can pick some up at a discount, with Amazon offering up to 44% off Anker cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will be available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's never a bad idea to have a few extra charging cables on hand, and right now you can stock up while they're on sale. Apple users can snag this for $19, saving you $9. Or, if you're and Android user, you can snag for just $10, which is $6 off the usual price.

Of course, you don't always have access to an outlet while you're out and about, so it's also a good idea to have a portable battery pack. This has an impressive 24,000mAh capacity, supports 45W fast charging and even has a 100W AC wall outlet, so you can use it to charge larger devices. Right now you can pick it up on sale for $160, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price.

And if you're heading off the grid and want to make sure you've got a way to charge up your phone, lights or any other devices or small appliances, you may want to snag one of these portable power stations while they're on sale. The has a substantial 1024Wh capacity, which is enough to recharge your phone over 60 times or your laptop over a dozen times or to power a portable fridge for up to 17 hours. Right now you can pick it up for $700, which is $300 off the usual price.