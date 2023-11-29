Stock Up on Holiday Gifts and Essentials at Sam's Club With 60% Off a 1-Year Membership
With this deal, you can get a full year of access to this big box store for just $20.
With the holidays just around the corner, you may be doing a little more spending than usual. And if you're looking to make the most of your budget, there's an ongoing Cyber Monday deal you won't want to miss.
One of the best ways to save some cash is by purchasing your groceries and other everyday essentials in bulk at a big box store like Sam's Club. And while a one-year membership is typically $50, right now you can save 60% when you sign up through StackSocial, which drops the price down to just $20. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Sam's Club can help you save on a ton of everyday purchases like gas and groceries. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat-tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement. And your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as access to discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.
Plus, with your Sam's Club membership, you can get curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 an order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 an order.
Sam's Club offers so much more than just everyday goods, too. The store has a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, jewelry, games and other items that make for great holiday gifts. So no matter what you use it for, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time. Note, however, that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website.
