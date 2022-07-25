Stock Up at Pacifica During the 'Buy More, Save More' Sale

Pacifica has stepped up in the beauty scene since it was first established in 1996 as a 100% vegan and cruelty-free brand. Since then, its skincare and beauty products have taken the stage, and right now you can stock up on your favorite products during its "Buy More, Save More" sale. The event ends on July 28 at 9 p.m. PST, so grab what you want while the deal lasts.

Pacifica doesn't just have dozens of skincare products and bundles on sale (like that's already $27 off), it also has haircare fragrance sets for sale. Grab that's $33 off, this for $26 (save $6), or this for $40 (save $11). You could always just mix and match individual products during the sale, but these bundles are already discounted and qualify for more savings.

Pacifica's — which is packed with niacinamide, vegan ceramides, and calendula — is part of my daily skincare routine and helps me maintain a healthy barrier that protects from allergens, irritants, dirt and pollutants. You can which includes an extra gentle face wash, eye cream, and under-eye jelly patches for $42 and still qualify for the "Buy More, Save More" sale.