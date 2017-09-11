Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest for $59 + free shipping

Jet.com offers the Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest in Blue/Tan for $84.99. Coupon code "WAREHOUSE30" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $26.) It holds books up to 10" and includes a display shelf and over 5.5-cubic feet of storage. Deal ends September 16.



Note: You can also receive additional discounts during checkout by waiving free returns or by choosing select payment options.