  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest for $59 + free shipping

Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest for $59 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Deal expires in 4 days from now / Buy Now
$59 Buy Now

Jet.com offers the Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest in Blue/Tan for $84.99. Coupon code "WAREHOUSE30" cuts the price to $59.49. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $26.) It holds books up to 10" and includes a display shelf and over 5.5-cubic feet of storage. Deal ends September 10.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!