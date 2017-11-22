Step2 Happy Home Cottage & Grill for $100 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Step2 Happy Home Cottage & Grill for $99.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $19.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a year ago, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Features include a kitchen seat, fireplace, wall clock, play phone, built-in shelves, kitchen table, doorbell, and faucet.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!