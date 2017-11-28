Step2 Coffee Time Kitchen for $45 + free shipping

Jet.com offers the Step2 Coffee Time Kitchen in Red/Black for $44.97. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. It includes an electronic stove top with lights and sounds, coffee station and coffee pods, 21-piece cook set, and refrigerator and oven storage space.
Note: You can also receive additional discounts during checkout by waiving free returns or by choosing select payment options.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!