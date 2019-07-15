  • CNET
  • Steam Summer Sale's Best PC Games Under $10

Steam's 2019 Summer Sale is live with thousands of game deals, and Gamespot's Jenae Sitzes has all the best picks. The sale runs through July 9th. and in addition to great deals you can participate in a Grand Prix mini-game, competing for various rewards and even free games from your wish list.

