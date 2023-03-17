Steam Deck Sale Offers First Discounts With 10% Off All Models

Gaming has transformed over the years, with handheld gaming making massive strides and increasing in popularity as more features and versatility appeal to more players. Valve's Steam Deck launched a year ago, and to celebrate, the company has slashed the price of each model by 10%, which can save you up to $65. This offer is available now through Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

For anyone who has ever wanted to ditch the desk and take PC gaming with them -- to the bed, couch or on the go -- the Steam Deck certainly has a lot of value. The device has a 7-inch touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness, an AMD APU and GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect accessories.

Here's how the pricing lands for each model during this sale:

64GB eMMC model: $359 (save $40)

(save $40) 256GB NVMe SSD model: $476 (save $53)

(save $53) 512GB NVMe SSD model: $584 (save $65)

And you can also expand storage with a microSD card (sold separately).

CNET's Dan Ackerman reviewed Valve's Steam Deck when it was originally released, but a year on, he's reevaluated the system and found that the improvements have gone a long way for anyone who enjoys PC gaming. "Thanks to a steady stream of software updates and strong support from game-makers," he says, "the Steam Deck has become a handheld gaming device worth buying."

And with the extra savings, this device may be even more appealing for gamers who want to take their library of games on the go.

Read more: Best Steam Deck Accessories in 2023