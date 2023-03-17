Warning for Samsung, Pixel Phones Bayonetta Prequel St. Patrick's Day Freebies Resident Evil 4 Remake 8 Signs of Sleep Apnea Wrong Idea About AI Cheap Plane Tickets 5 'Toxic' Food Additives
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Steam Deck Sale Offers First Discounts With 10% Off All Models

This portable device lets you take PC gaming on the go -- and now you can save up to $65 during its anniversary sale.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Steam Deck portable PC gaming device is displayed against a blue background.
Steam/CNET

Gaming has transformed over the years, with handheld gaming making massive strides and increasing in popularity as more features and versatility appeal to more players. Valve's Steam Deck launched a year ago, and to celebrate, the company has slashed the price of each model by 10%, which can save you up to $65. This offer is available now through Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

See at Steam

For anyone who has ever wanted to ditch the desk and take PC gaming with them -- to the bed, couch or on the go -- the Steam Deck certainly has a lot of value. The device has a 7-inch touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness, an AMD APU and GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect accessories. 

Here's how the pricing lands for each model during this sale:

  • 64GB eMMC model: $359 (save $40) 
  • 256GB NVMe SSD model: $476 (save $53)  
  • 512GB NVMe SSD model: $584 (save $65)

And you can also expand storage with a microSD card (sold separately). 

CNET's Dan Ackerman reviewed Valve's Steam Deck when it was originally released, but a year on, he's reevaluated the system and found that the improvements have gone a long way for anyone who enjoys PC gaming. "Thanks to a steady stream of software updates and strong support from game-makers," he says, "the Steam Deck has become a handheld gaming device worth buying."

And with the extra savings, this device may be even more appealing for gamers who want to take their library of games on the go.

Read more: Best Steam Deck Accessories in 2023

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.