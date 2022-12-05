17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 'Forest Bubble' on Mars RSV and the Holidays MyHeritage 'AI Time Machine' Postage Stamp Price Increase Household Items on Amazon Melatonin vs. GABA
Deals

Stay Warm With Up to 25% Off All Gobi Heat Winter Gear Today

With heated gear, you can brave the cold weather everywhere you go.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A blue coat and black gloves
Gobi Heat

Have you ever walked outside in the winter and wished you had heated clothes to help you make it through the bone chilling weather? If so, Gobi Heat has your back with its spend more, save more sale for up to 25% off.

See at Gobi Heat

This December sale is as follows: Spend $300, get 10% off and spend $500, get 15% off. If you spend $750, you'll get a 20% discount and if you spend $1,000, you'll get 25% off. I'm originally from Chicago, so I understand just how bad the winters can get. And while I live somewhere with a milder winter now, the Gobi Heat hoodie I have has made braving the cold weather here much more bearable. 

All Gobi Heat apparel is heated by a battery pack (that's removable for washing on gentle) that can last up to 10 hours depending on the temperature you use, and it focuses the heat on one central area that will make your whole body feel warm. 

The gear on sale works for both casual wearers and those of you who will hit the slopes or campsites. If you're looking for casual apparel, check out both the men's and women's heated hoodie for $189 each. This hoodie works well with or without the battery because of the fleece, and once the heat is on, you'll get extra toasty.

Other options include this Ibex mens heated workwear vest for $199, Arcadia women's heated parka for $269, $219 Vertex heated ski gloves and even a heated hammock for $249.

Check out the entire sale at Gobi Heat today for heated gear that will keep you warm throughout the winter.

