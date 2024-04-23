Stay Powered Up With $80 Off This Anker Portable Power Station
You need never be short of power again thanks to this deal on the Anker Solix portable power station.
When it comes to choosing the best portable power station for your needs, there are a few things to consider. The capacity and ports you require are obviously important concerns, while the price is clearly a factor as well. Thankfully we can help you out with the last one right now thanks to a Best Buy deal that saves you $80. That deal is on the Anker Solix 522 portable power station, which you can now pick up for just $189 rather than the usual $269.
There are often tons of generator deals around, but this one has plenty going for it, not only due to the price. The Anker Solix 522 has a 299Wh rating and a degree of portability that isn't always offered by other power stations.
Despite the size, you'll still get plenty of power options. Those include two AC outlets, a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC car port for good measure, so you should be able to use it to charge most of your electronics. Another added benefit of this power station is the quiet-running feature, making it perfect for use at home and outdoors with no nasty fumes or noise to worry about.
If you need a way to take power with you wherever you go or just want to make sure that you aren't left with no juice when there's a power cut at home, this could be the perfect solution for you. However, act soon because this deal will come to a close at the end of the day.