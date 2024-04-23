Stay Powered Up With $80 Off This Anker Portable Power Station

When it comes to choosing the best portable power station for your needs, there are a few things to consider. The capacity and ports you require are obviously important concerns, while the price is clearly a factor as well. Thankfully we can help you out with the last one right now thanks to a Best Buy deal that saves you $80. That deal is on the Anker Solix 522 portable power station, which you can now pick up for just $189 rather than the usual $269.

There are often tons of generator deals around, but this one has plenty going for it, not only due to the price. The Anker Solix 522 has a 299Wh rating and a degree of portability that isn't always offered by other power stations.

Despite the size, you'll still get plenty of power options. Those include two AC outlets, a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC car port for good measure, so you should be able to use it to charge most of your electronics. Another added benefit of this power station is the quiet-running feature, making it perfect for use at home and outdoors with no nasty fumes or noise to worry about.

If you need a way to take power with you wherever you go or just want to make sure that you aren't left with no juice when there's a power cut at home, this could be the perfect solution for you. However, act soon because this deal will come to a close at the end of the day.