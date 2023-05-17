Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Stay on Top of Your Fitness Goals With This $19 Amazfit Tracker ($21 Off)

If you want an easy way to monitor your pace, heart rate and more, don't miss your chance to snag this affordable Amazfit fitness tracker for over half off.

You don't need to spend hundreds on a pricey smartwatch to get powerful fitness-tracking capabilities. There are plenty of more budget-friendly fitness trackers on the market, and right now, you can snag one for even less. Both Amazon and Walmart are currently offering $21 off the Amazfit Band 5, which drops the price down to just $19. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

The Amazfit Band 5 is a great choice if you're after a simple and affordable wearable that's designed exclusively for monitoring your activity and tracking your fitness over time. It measures tons of different health metrics, including your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels, sleep quality and more. It also has 11 different preset sport modes so you can see your pace, distance, calories burned and more during your workouts. It's equipped with a bright 1.1-inch AMOLED display, so it's easy to read, and is waterproof up to 50 meters so you can even use it while swimming. It also boasts an impressive 15-day battery life so you don't have to recharge it after every workout. 

