Stay Extra Cozy This Winter With Big Blanket Co's Buy One, Get One 50% Off Deal

With the weather cooling down and the snows moving in, we're officially entering cozy season. And if you're looking for ways to stay extra warm this winter, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Big Blanket Co. is currently having a sitewide sale where you can buy one item and save 50% off another. Feel free to mix and match blankets, hoodies and bedding, but note that the discount will always be applied to the lower-priced product. This sale runs through Nov. 8, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Big Blanket Co. has quite a few different styles to choose from. If you want an extra-large throw blanket for your couch or bed, you can snag the 100-square foot Original Stretch Blanket, which lists for $159 and comes in over a dozen different colors and patterns. Or, if you want something a little more rugged, you can snag the 64-square foot XL Outdoorsy Blanket, which is lightweight, packable and water-resistant, and also lists for $159. And if you need some new loungewear, you can grab yourself one of these these oversized Hideout Hoodies, which are $129 before any discounts. There are plenty of other blankets to choose from, as well as sheets, duvets and pillowcases, so be sure to shop the entire selection.