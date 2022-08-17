Stay Cool With These Deals on AC Units, Dehumidifiers and More

The dog days of summer are in full swing and it's getting harder to stay cool with temperatures rising. Thankfully, there are a few deals on mini split-unit air conditioners, dehumidifiers, air filters, essential oils and diffusers that will transform the environment of any room you're in.

For today only, there are deals up to 49% off on over a dozen different products, so you can have your pick on whatever suits your needs the best.

These different products together, though, will work together more seamlessly and efficiently. For example, dehumidifiers will take the moisture out of the air and make it easier for air conditioners to turn dry hot air into cold air. You can grab this (save $18) or a (save $76).

When you install an air purifier, you'll ensure that the air you're breathing is clean, and a diffuser will allow you to fill your environment with essential oils that have healing properties. This is now 49% off, so you can get it for $87 and save $83. Pair it with (save $8) and these (save $5).

There are five different air conditioners that are on sale during this deal, including three that double as heaters. They start as low as (save $160) and go up to .