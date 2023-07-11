Stay Cool With Savings on Insulated Tumblers This Prime Day

Dealing with hot summer temps? Here are some discounted tumblers to keep your drinks cool.
Amazon Prime Day is a reason to finally spring for something you're never in a hurry to buy but that would be useful to have, like an insulated tumbler.
Amazon's sale encompasses lots of these cups -- a search on Tuesday yielded tumblers of different sizes, colors, tumblers with and without handles, and so on. It takes an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 a year or $15 a month, to snag Prime Day deals, but a discounted tumbler might be available elsewhere due to competing sales.
I selected a few cups based on talking to some insulated tumbler users in my life and scanning for items that had both lots of reviews and high ratings on Amazon. Without further ado, here are some sale tumblers to keep your drink cold this summer and beyond. If you don't see a tumbler that suits you, you can always do some more digging on Amazon.
My dad swears by this budget tumbler brand, so I was excited to see a deal on it. This 20-ounce gray cup is currently priced slightly over $15, and I noticed other colors are on sale, too. The tumbler is cup-holder-friendly and comes with a straw and straw cleaner. For a cup with a similar look and a tad bit more room, my colleague recommends this 22-ounce tumbler from CeramiSteel, which is going for $20.
This 40-ounce tumbler stood out to me for its price, a decent number of reviews and its removable handle. According to my mom, a proud owner of a tumbler with a handle, this is the coolest kind of tumbler to go for right now. Hers holds 30 ounces, but she said 40 would probably be even better.
This tumbler has a leak-proof lid and comes with two reusable straws. If you're looking for a different tumbler with an attached handle, this 40-ounce Hydrapeak tumbler is also on sale for Prime Day.
A happy medium between the 20-ounce and 40-ounce options provided above, this 30-ounce RTIC tumbler in the color coral is just $14. It has an impressive overall rating and more than 20,000 reviews. This one doesn't come with a straw but promises a secure lid.