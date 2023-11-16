Stay Connected Wherever You Go With This $19 eSIM Black Friday Deal

When you're traveling, it can be difficult to find an affordable way to stay connected. Often your choices boil down to paying exorbitant roaming fees or searching for a compatible SIM card when you get to your destination. For those seeking a more convenient alternative, an eSIM may be the solution to connect you with data networks around the world.

You can get a lifetime subscription to aloSIM -- plus $50 of credit -- for just $19 at StackSocial ahead of Black Friday. This pay-as-you-go option is compatible with data networks in more than 170 countries around the world, and you can sign up for 62% less than the usual cost now through Nov. 27, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

Instead of dealing with monthly fees, this SIM gives you more flexibility when traveling abroad. Once you install your lifetime eSIM on a compatible device like your phone, tablet or computer, you'll be able to roam on local data networks. And if you do run out of data, you can add more via aloSIM's travel app, which allows you to buy eSIM data packages for over 170 countries.

Be sure to install the eSIM on your device before you leave for your destination. You can check your device's compatibility here. Then, once you arrive, you'll be able to activate your package and start using your data. With this deal, your eSIM never expires, so you'll be able to add more data packages as often as you need to or on future trips.

Note that the data itself will expire -- that means that your data package is only valid for the length of time stated at purchase, and will expire after that time window has passed, even if you haven't used all of your available data. Case in point: This promotional coupon must be redeemed and used within 12 months. Additionally, eSIMs do not come with phone numbers -- you'll still be using your carrier's number, this will just provide you mobile data at a lower rate so you won't be relying solely on Wi-Fi while you're abroad.

