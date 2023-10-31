Stay Connected in Over 170 Countries With This $19 aloSIM Subscription

Finding an affordable way to stay connected while traveling abroad can be a serious challenge. Your options are typically limited to paying sky-high roaming fees, or hoping you can find a compatible SIM card when you land. If you're looking for a more convenient alternative, you could grab yourself an eSIM and instantly connect to data networks around the world. This pay-as-you-go aloSIM is compatible with data networks in more than 170 countries around the world, and right now you can score a lifetime subscription -- plus $50 of credit -- for just $19 at StackSocial. But this deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

Instead of dealing with monthly fees, this SIM gives you more flexibility when traveling abroad. Once you install your lifetime eSIM on a compatible device like your phone, tablet or computer, you'll be able to roam on local data networks. And if you do run out of data, you can add more via aloSIM's travel app, which allows you to buy eSIM data packages for over 170 countries.

Be sure to install the eSIM on your device before you leave for your destination. You can check your device's compatibility here. Then, once you arrive, you'll be able to activate your package and start using your data. With this deal, your eSIM never expires, so you'll be able to add more data packages as often as you need to or on future trips.

Note that the data itself will expire -- that means that your data package is only valid for the length of time stated at purchase, and will expire after that time window has passed, even if you haven't used all of your available data. Case in point: This promotional coupon must be redeemed and used within 12 months. Additionally, eSIMs do not come with phone numbers -- you'll still be using your carrier's number, this will just provide you mobile data at a lower rate so you won't be relying solely on Wi-Fi while you're abroad.