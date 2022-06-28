Stay Charged With Discounts on Anker Power Stations, Portable Chargers and More

Most of us go a day without using our phones. These devices have become an integral part of our lives. Whether we are checking our email, texting our friends, streaming shows or playing games, our phones are almost always by our side. The one downside is that the more we use them, the faster phone batteries drain. In order to stay connected, it is important to have chargers for the home, office and on the go. This way, you will never be without a charge.

Prime Day isn't until July 12, but you'll find a ton of savings at Amazon and competitors in the weeks leading up to the event, as well as some Fourth of July sales. Anker has a today, from standard cord chargers to sleek wireless charging docks and more. With so many options available, you're sure to find the perfect charger for your needs, and with these early Prime Day deals, you can do it for less. But keep in mind that many of these deals expire tonight (June 28).

If you're looking for a powerful charger that is nearly as small as an AirPods case, check out the . It has dual ports and a foldable plug, making it ideal for travel. It can charge laptops, tablets, phones and other devices. Plus, with both a USB-C port and a USB-A port, you can connect more than one device to charge at a time. And today, this 65-watt charger is 26% off, so you'll pay just $37.

However, if you don't need that much power, the is a great option, and it costs even less. Normally $40, this charger is marked down to $27 today. You can charge an iPhone 13 and iPad at the same time, at full speed with this dual USB-C option. It comes with advanced safety features including a dynamic temperature sensor and a power tuner chip, which helps safeguard your connected devices.

If you're setting up a home office or entertainment space, a power strip may be a better option. Anker's features a 6-foot cord, a flat plug, three outlets, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. You can save $14 off the price right now, bringing the cost to $26. There's also an with multiplug outlet featuring one USB-C and two USB-A ports as well, allowing you to power up to six devices from one outlet for $22.

The is also on sale, down to $90 from $116. It features both wireless and lightning charging and you can charge up to four devices at once, which is helpful for those who use Apple Watch. However, this particular device isn't compatible with MagSafe accessories, so keep that in mind as you shop.

And for those of you who are often on the go without a place to plug in a traditional charger, consider Anker's charging power bank, the . For today only, you can save $18 and pay just $32 on this portable option. It features both a USB-A and a USB-C port, making it a versatile option.

There are many more items up for grabs, too, so be sure to shop the available at Amazon.