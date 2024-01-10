Stay Charged on the Go With This Portable Anker Power Station at $55 Off
Score savings on the Anker 548, which comes with a massive 60,000-mAh capacity, and get access to backup power during outages and when you're off the grid.
Most of us rely on technology to stay connected and access vital information, but when inclement weather strikes or you're off the grid and in need of a boost, you'll need a backup power source to charge your devices.
Some of these products can get pricey, but Amazon has slashed the price on the Anker 548 power bank by $55, bringing the price to just $115. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to get the full savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
This device has an impressive 192 watts of power and weighs just over 5 pounds, making it a solid option for occasional outages or trips. With its substantial 60,000-mAh capacity, it should be able to recharge an iPhone over 10 times. It comes equipped with both 60-watt and 27-watt USB-C ports, which means you can charge larger devices, like laptops or tablets, when you're on the go. (You can juice up both devices simultaneously.) It also has two USB-A ports and a solar input.
This particular power bank is also equipped with a retractable light, as well as an SOS button for emergency lighting during a blackout. And it has a smart display that shows you how much battery life is remaining.
