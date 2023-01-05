Stay Active and Save $30 on JBL Reflect Aero TWS Earbuds

If you're looking to stay active in the new year and need earbuds that can keep up without costing a fortune, be sure to check out JBL's . At $100, they're not as pricey as other active earbuds, and right now you can save an extra $30 at Amazon, meaning you'll pay just $70 for a pair -- but this deal is only available for a limited time.

JBL's Reflect Aero earbuds offer True Adaptive Noise Canceling to keep unwanted sounds out, as well as Smart Ambient mode for when you want to stay aware of your surroundings. And 6.8mm drivers deliver solid bass for the price point. They're also rated IP68 dust- and waterproof so that you can wear them all day, regardless of weather or activity level. Whether you want to work out at the gym or hike after work, these buds are durable enough for however active you want to be.

These earbuds have six microphones (three on each earbud) that allow you to stay heard in calls while you're on the go -- and with VoiceAware, you'll be better able to control your own voice as well. The design also features oval tubes and powerfins that provide a comfortable, secure fit for all-day wear. You'll get up to eight hours of playback per charge (seven with noise canceling activated) and an additional 16 hours (or 14 with ANC) with the case. Plus, if you're on the go you can fast charge to get up to four hours of battery life in 15 minutes.