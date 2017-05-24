Stats Play Inflatable Bounce House for $100 + free shipping

eToys via eBay offers the Stats Play Inflatable Bounce House for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $44. It accommodates two kids at a time (and a maximum weight capacity of 150-lbs) and features a crawl-thru door, air blower, eight stakes, carry bag, and repair kit.
