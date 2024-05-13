Start Every Morning With a Fancy Cup of Coffee via QVC's Nespresso Bundle Deal

When it comes to morning routines, having your coffee fix sated is high on the list for a lot of us. But spending time and money visiting your local barista can add up. If you're looking to save your money and skip the extra trip, but you still want to indulge in your favorite specialty drinks at home -- especially espresso drinks -- then you won't want to miss this special deal.

Right now, you can score a bundle with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee and espresso maker, along with a frother, and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for the incredibly low price of just $160 (normally listed at $199). And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can score an extra $10 off your order when you use the promo code NEWQ10 at checkout, bringing the final price down to just $150. Act fast to snag yours now.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from the comfort of your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35- and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

