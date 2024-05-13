X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Start Every Morning With a Fancy Cup of Coffee via QVC's Nespresso Bundle Deal

Leave overspending on artisanal coffee in the past and grab this discounted Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundle so you can make specialty coffee and espresso drinks at home.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee/espresso maker and frother are displayed against a blue background.
Nespresso/CNET

When it comes to morning routines, having your coffee fix sated is high on the list for a lot of us. But spending time and money visiting your local barista can add up. If you're looking to save your money and skip the extra trip, but you still want to indulge in your favorite specialty drinks at home -- especially espresso drinks -- then you won't want to miss this special deal.

Right now, you can score a bundle with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee and espresso maker, along with a frother, and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso -- all for the incredibly low price of just $160 (normally listed at $199). And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can score an extra $10 off your order when you use the promo code NEWQ10 at checkout, bringing the final price down to just $150. Act fast to snag yours now.

See at QVC

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from the comfort of your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35- and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

If you want to see other options, we've rounded up plenty of other coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out.

More shopping deals from CNET
See at CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.