  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Star Wars Vintage Tin Wind Up Toy Set for $17 + free shipping

Star Wars Vintage Tin Wind Up Toy Set for $17 + free shipping

Published: 10 hours ago / Deal expires in 9 hours from now / Buy Now
$17 Buy Now

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars 3-Piece Vintage Tin Wind Up Toy Set for $16.98 with free shipping. That's only a buck more than the lowest price we could find for just one of these figures elsewhere. You get Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett. Unfortunately, there's no Jar Jar Binks figure available, but we'll keep you updated. Deal ends today.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!