Star Wars Vintage Tin Wind Up Toy Set for $16 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars 3-Piece Vintage Tin Wind-Up Toy Set for $15.75 with free shipping. That's a dollar drop from two weeks ago and only $2 more than the lowest price we could find for just one of these figures elsewhere. You get Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett. Unfortunately, there's no Jar Jar Binks figure available, but we'll keep you updated. Deal ends May 16.