Star Wars Titanium Series Vehicles 3-Pack for $9 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars Titanium Series Vehicles 3-Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. In includes floating stands, The Inquisitor's Tie Advanced Prototype, Poe's X-Wing Fighter and The Special Forces Tie Fighter. Deal ends today.
