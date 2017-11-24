Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for $40 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $59 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Exclusive to Walmart, it features app-controlled movement and the ability to play music and dance.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!