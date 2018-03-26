Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for
$29.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our Black Friday week mention, an all-time low, and the best price we could find by $20. It features app-controlled movement and the ability to play music and dance.
Update: The price has dropped to $24.99.
