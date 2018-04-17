  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for $23 + pickup at Walmart

Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for $23 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 1 hour ago / Buy Now
$23 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Star Wars Smart Remote Control R2-D2 for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from last month, a current best by $32, and the lowest price we've seen. It features app-controlled movement and the ability to play music and dance.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!