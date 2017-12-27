Star Wars Micro Machines Stormtrooper Playset for $6 + free shipping

Hasbro via eBay offers the Star Wars The Force Awakens Micro Machines First Order Stormtrooper Playset for $5.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention (which required a $25 order to purchase) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best in-stock price now by $4.) It includes a playset that folds out into a desert battleground scene, First Order transporter vehicle, and Poe Dameron microfigure.