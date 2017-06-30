Star Wars Hot Wheels Collection 10-Piece Set for $29 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deals offers the Star Wars Hot Wheels Collection 10-Piece Set for $28.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our December mention and $3 less than the best deal we could find for this quantity sold elsewhere. It includes the X-Wing Fighter, Imperial Shuttle, Republic Attack Gunship, Tie Fighter, Tie Advanced X1 Prototype, Millennium Falcon, Tantive IV, Command Shuttle, Star Destroyer, and Phantom. Deal ends June 30.