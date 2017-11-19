Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8 Interactive Droid for $130 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8 Fully Interactive Droid for $129.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although most stores charge about $230. This remote-control droid is to lifelike scale at 16" tall (19" with antenna) and features voice recognition with multiple voice commands, 360° movement, and a unique "follow me" mode.
