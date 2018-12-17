Star Wars Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton for $83 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton for
$78.99 $82.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $56. It's a full-scale replica from The Last Jedi and comes with a display stand.
Orders placed by December 18 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
