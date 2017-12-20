Star Wars Episode VI Black Series 3" Han Solo for $4 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Star Wars Episode VI Black Series 3" Han Solo for $3.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes four accessories.



Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.) Otherwise, shipped orders placed by December 19 are expected to arrive by Christmas.