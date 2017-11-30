Star Wars Black Series Force FX Lightsaber for $60 + pickup at GameStop

For in-store pickup only, and with stock varying by ZIP code, GameStop offers the Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Lightsaber in Darth Vader (Red) or the Luke Skywalker (Green) for $59.99. (Click "Check Availability" under the "Pick Up At Store" option.) That's the lowest price we could find for either lightsaber by $53 and the best deal we've seen on these models. It includes a display stand and features light and sound effects.