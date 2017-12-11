Star Wars 40th Anniversary Legacy Pack for $15 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers Star Wars The Black Series 40th Anniversary Legacy Pack for
$15.97 $14.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for a buck less last month. It includes a Darth Vader figure and display stand.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!