Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 2.4GHz RC Drone for $35 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Air Hogs Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 2.4GHz Remote Control Drone for $34.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping. That's $10 below our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $15, although most major retailers charge $65 or more.) The ship features 10 lights and sounds and requires four AA batteries (not included).