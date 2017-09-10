Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 2.4GHz RC Drone for $30 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Air Hogs Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 2.4GHz Remote Control Drone for $29.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from July, the best deal today by $14, and the lowest price we've seen. The ship features 10 lights and sounds and requires four AA batteries (not included).
