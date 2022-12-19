CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

With Prices This Low, You Won't Want to Miss Out on These Great Deals at StackSocial

If you haven't already finished your holiday shopping, these deals can help you get closer.

Jared DiPane

Some people are hard to shop for. If you've been waiting around looking for something different to buy someone, you may find yourself with limited time to buy a great gift.

Enter these incredible deals from StackSocial, which slash prices on cool items including store memberships, language-learning courses, computer software and more. We're talking savings of 50% and higher. The only catch is that all of them are limited in time, and none of them have long left. 

Microsoft

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license: $30

Save 91%

This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.

$30 at StackSocial (Windows)
$30 at StackSocial (Mac)
Sam's Club

Sam's Club Membership: $25

Save $25

Normally $50 per year, new members can get their first year of membership to Sam's Club for just $25. Check this deal out before it goes back up in price.

$25 at StackSocial

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription: $50

Save 50%

Whether you travel a lot or have some upcoming trips on your to-do list, having a subscription to Dollar Flight Club can help you save big. Grab one now.

$50 at StackSocial
Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone lifetime learning bundle: $119

Save $180

Learn one of 25 new languages with ease using this deal and save more than 50% off the regular cost of a lifetime subscription. Use coupon code LEARN10NOW during checkout for the full savings.

$119 at StackSocial
MSCHF

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle: $10

Save $20

Once you assemble this QR code puzzle you can scan it to see how much you've won (prizes up to $1 million). Odds are you're going to win $1, but not knowing until it's done and you scan it is half the fun.

$10 at StackSocial

More StackSocial deals worth checking out

  • $100 Restaurant.com eGift card: $11 (save $89%)
  • Koofr Cloud Storage lifetime plan: From $30
  • NatureID Plant ID: $15 (save $45)
  • Tykr Stock Screener Pro: $100 with code STOCK (save 88%)
  • Complete CompTia Certification 2023: $69 (save 98%)