This StackSocial Deal Scores You a $100 Restaurant.com Gift Card for Just $11

With this deal, you can eat at over 60,000 restaurants worldwide for a fraction of the usual cost.
Trying to save money on your next meal? Going to a restaurant can be a splurge, but Restaurant.com is paving the way to better deals no matter what you're in the mood for. Restaurant.com has partnerships with over 62,000 restaurants nationwide including IHOP, Subway, House of Blues and other favorites, so you can always find something tasty to order. And right now, you can save over 89% on a Restaurant.com e-gift card -- scoring you a $100 gift card for just $11. These extra savings are only available through Dec. 28, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

When you buy an e-gift card from Restaurant.com, your credits will never expire and can be applied anywhere on the website, whether it's for dine-in, takeout or delivery. After you select this deal, just head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com also partners with Edible Arrangements, in case you're in the market for some unique gift ideas. 

